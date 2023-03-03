Highland Park shooting suspect reportedly considered bomb attack

The suspect in the Highland Park shooting, which killed seven people, allegedly had bomb-making materials in his possession. © JIM VONDRUSKA / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

The warrant, filed in US District Court just days after the Fourth of July parade attack that killed seven people, stated agents found a remote initiator, jugs with ammunition, and boxes of Tannerite, a commercial component used for exploding targets, at Robert Crimo III's home.

Electrical components, a timer, and electric matches were also discovered.



Crimo allegedly told agents the explosive devices were "too heavy to carry to the parade, but he considered using them if the opportunity arose," according to an affidavit from an FBI agent attached to the warrant.

Later in the interviews, the suspect allegedly told investigators the bomb components "could have been used for an incident, it could have been used but it wasn’t," according to the affidavit.

"It could have been planted if it worked, in theory it could have been planted... somewhere where it could cause harm," the affidavit quoted Crimo as saying. "If it worked, I might have planted it early, or I might have just sat down, left the bag there, and walked away."