Louisiana Mardi Gras parade shooting leaves multiple people wounded

Franklinton, Louisiana - Five people were wounded in Franklinton, Louisiana, on Sunday after a shooter opened fire during a Mardi Gras parade.

Five people were wounded in a shooting during a Mardi Gras parade in Franklinton, Louisiana (stock image). © 123RF/joruba

The shooting occurred around 7 PM and has been described by police as a gang-related incident.

Two victims have been released from the hospital so far.

Three victims remain in the hospital – with one in critical condition, according to Fox News.

A suspect – 18-year-old Jamerian Anders – has been arrested on five counts of attempted first-degree murder, the Franklinton Police announced in a press release, with additional arrests likely.

No information has yet been released on a possible motive behind the shooting.