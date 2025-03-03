Louisiana Mardi Gras parade shooting leaves multiple people wounded
Franklinton, Louisiana - Five people were wounded in Franklinton, Louisiana, on Sunday after a shooter opened fire during a Mardi Gras parade.
The shooting occurred around 7 PM and has been described by police as a gang-related incident.
Two victims have been released from the hospital so far.
Three victims remain in the hospital – with one in critical condition, according to Fox News.
A suspect – 18-year-old Jamerian Anders – has been arrested on five counts of attempted first-degree murder, the Franklinton Police announced in a press release, with additional arrests likely.
No information has yet been released on a possible motive behind the shooting.
The news comes just weeks after New Orleans suffered a New Year's Eve truck-ramming attack that killed 14 people.
