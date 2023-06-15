Montana man sentenced to 18 years for horrific anti-LGBTQ+ shooting spree

Basin, Montana - A Montana man has been sentenced to 18 years in prison for firing shots into the home of a lesbian woman in a bid to drive all gay residents out of his town, officials said Wednesday.

John Russell Howald was sentenced to 18 years in prison for shooting at a lesbian woman's house in Basin, Montana. © Montana Department of Corrections

John Russell Howald, of the Montana town of Basin, was convicted by a federal jury of a hate crime and firearms offenses in February after a four-day trial.



"Howald set out to rid the town of all LGBTQI+ members by killing them," Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke said.

"He shot into the home of a lesbian resident, nearly killing her, with the hope of inspiring similar attacks around the country," Clarke said in a statement.

The 46-year-old, who was armed with two assault rifles and other guns during the March 2020 rampage, then proceeded to seek out other members of Basin's LGBTQ+ community, the Justice Department said.

"Only the heroic and brave actions of residents and law enforcement, as well as some good fortune, prevented a targeted mass shooting," said US Attorney Jesse Laslovich.