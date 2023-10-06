New York subway shooter gets whopping sentence for 2022 attack

New York, New York - A 64-year-old man who set off smoke bombs and fired shots on a crowded New York subway train in 2022 was sentenced Thursday to life in prison for terrorist acts.

Frank James (r.) received multiple life sentences for his attack on a crowded New York subway in April 2022. © Michael M. Santiago / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / AFP

As demanded by the prosecution, a federal judge sentenced Frank James to "10 concurrent life sentences in prison, plus 10 years to run consecutively," the Brooklyn federal prosecutor's office said on X.

During morning rush hour on April 12, 2022, James – wearing a gas mask, a yellow hard hat and an orange construction worker's vest – set off two smoke bombs in a crowded metro car in Brooklyn before firing his gun multiple times, causing widespread panic in a city still traumatized by the attacks of September 11, 2001.

There were no deaths, which authorities said was a miracle, but 10 people were wounded by gunfire while others were hurt in the ensuing panic.

"Passengers in the subway car included children on their way to school, families, pregnant women, college students and hard-working New Yorkers heading to work," prosecutors said in their statement.

"Many passengers had fled countries at war and came to New York to find security and economic opportunities," they said in a document last month demanding a life sentence.