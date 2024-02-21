Parenting vlogger Ruby Franke receives hefty sentence for child abuse
Salt Lake City, Utah - The YouTube parenting host, Ruby Franke is set to serve up to 30 years in prison for child abuse after trying to convince her two youngest children that they were evil and needed to be punished.
On Tuesday, a Utah Judge sentenced Ruby Franke (42), host of the now defunct YouTube parenting channel 8 Passengers, to one to 15 years in prison for each of the four counts of aggravated child abuse, as per multiple news outlets.
The vlogger pled guilty to the charges in December.
Jodi Hildebrandt (54), Franke's associate and mental health counselor, received the same sentence.
The two women were arrested in August after Franke's 12-year-old son escaped through a window and asked a neighbor to call the police.
"Had the older of the children not had the courage to run away and ask a neighbor to call the police, heaven only knows how much longer he could have survived in that situation," The Washington County attorney, Eric Clarke, told the court during the sentencing hearing.
Ruby Franke said she wouldn't argue against the long sentence
Franke, a mother of six, created a "concentration camp-like setting" for two of her children, the Washington County attorney said.
He continued to say the vlogger regularly denied her children adequate food and water and forced them to perform difficult physical tasks in extreme heat.
The Utah Board of Pardons and Parole will determine the exact length of Franke and Hildebrandt's sentences.
Utah state law caps the sentence duration for consecutive penalties at 30 years, meaning neither of the women will serve longer sentences.
Before the sentencing, Franke shared a tearful apology and told the judge she took "full accountability" for her choices.
"For the past four years, I've chosen to follow counsel and guidance that has led me into a dark delusion," she said.
Franke and her husband launched their YouTube channel in 2015, documenting their family life and strict parenting tactics for over two million followers.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/moms_of_truth