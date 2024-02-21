Parenting vlogger Ruby Franke receives hefty sentence for child abuse

Salt Lake City, Utah - The YouTube parenting host, Ruby Franke is set to serve up to 30 years in prison for child abuse after trying to convince her two youngest children that they were evil and needed to be punished.

Parenting influencer Ruby Franke (r.) was given the maximum sentence for child abuse on Tuesday. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/moms_of_truth

On Tuesday, a Utah Judge sentenced Ruby Franke (42), host of the now defunct YouTube parenting channel 8 Passengers, to one to 15 years in prison for each of the four counts of aggravated child abuse, as per multiple news outlets.

The vlogger pled guilty to the charges in December.

Jodi Hildebrandt (54), Franke's associate and mental health counselor, received the same sentence.

The two women were arrested in August after Franke's 12-year-old son escaped through a window and asked a neighbor to call the police.

"Had the older of the children not had the courage to run away and ask a neighbor to call the police, heaven only knows how much longer he could have survived in that situation," The Washington County attorney, Eric Clarke, told the court during the sentencing hearing.