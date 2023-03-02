Pennsylvania man faces charges for bringing explosives to an airport

Allentown, Pennsylvania - The FBI on Wednesday said a man from Pennsylvania faces federal criminal charges for checking in baggage that had an explosive device hidden in the lining for a flight from Lehigh Valley International Airport to Florida.

TSA officers discovered the device in a routine luggage scan. © 123rf/ davidtran07

The suitcase allegedly checked by 40-year-old Marc Muffley on Monday was flagged by an alarm during a routine Transportation Security Administration (TSA) screening.

Per a TSA statement, officers discovered the suspicious item, which appeared to be an explosive, during a physical inspection following the alert.

As multiple media outlets reported, the "circular compound" was about three inches in diameter and in a wax-like paper and clear plastic wrap. It was hidden in the lining of the suitcase.

After evacuating the immediate area, TSA notified the Lehigh Northampton Airport Authority Police and the FBI. Bomb technicians determined that the item was in fact an explosive device, with multiple fuses, explosive powder, batteries, and power outlets.

The bag itself also contained "a can of butane, a lighter, a pipe with white powder residue, a wireless drill with cordless batteries, and two GFCI outlets taped together with black tape," per the authorities. GFCI outlets are a kind of circuit breaker.