Pennsylvania manhunt for escaped killer continues as police release escape footage

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania - The manhunt for a convicted murderer who escaped a full week ago from prison in Pennsylvania continues, with local schools closed and residents asked to lock their doors.

Danelo Cavalcante escaped from the Chester County Prison in Pennsylvania on August 31 and has been on the run ever since. © Collage: IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

Seven days after 34-year Brazilian national Danelo Cavalcante slipped away from the Chester County Prison, hundreds of law enforcement officers with helicopters, drones, and search dogs are still out in full force looking for the fugitive.



"Residents... are asked to lock their doors, check their cars and belongings, and to stay aware of their surroundings," the Chester County District Attorney's office said in a statement Wednesday on Facebook.

The fugitive was last spotted on Tuesday.

"Last evening, we had another sighting of Cavalcante by a resident in the area," Pennsylvania State Police official George Bevins told reporters. "The team searched the area for hours but were unable to locate him."

Prison officials on Wednesday released a video showing how Cavalcante, who was sentenced to life in prison for stabbing his girlfriend to death, was able to make his escape.

In the clip, the convict, wearing a white T-shirt, jeans, and sneakers, is seen crab-walking up two parallel walls and then climbing to the roof.