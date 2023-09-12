Pennsylvania police say escaped murderer is now armed as manhunt continues

Bucktown, Pennsylvania - Schools outside Philadelphia were closed and residents told to lock their doors Tuesday after an escaped Brazilian murderer dodged gunfire to steal a rifle from a home and was declared "extremely dangerous."

Police officers in Philadelphia continue to hunt for an escaped convicted murderer who has been declared "extremely dangerous." © MARK MAKELA / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

Danelo Cavalcante, who made a daring escape from Chester County Prison nearly two weeks ago, has become the subject of fear and fascination as he avoids police dogs, drones, helicopters, and special armed units.

Authorities set up roadblocks in the wooded, rural area around Bucktown, Pennsylvania, where elite SWAT police and armored vehicles were also deployed.

Although police have failed to corner the convicted killer, the Brazilian national has popped up repeatedly on residential security footage and even nature cameras set up to monitor wildlife, turning his criminal exploits into a grim reality TV show.

Since climbing over his prison wall on August 31, the 34-year-old has been able to steal new clothing, food, and a van, which he later abandoned, and managed to get a shave.

On Monday night, he raised the stakes by breaking into a home garage near Bucktown and taking a .22 caliber rifle with a scope and flashlight attached to the weapon, Pennsylvania police spokesman George Bivens told a press conference.

The homeowner confronted the fugitive and opened fire with a pistol but appeared to have missed the fugitive, who got away.

Cavalcante, just five feet tall, is "considered armed and extremely dangerous," Bivens said.