San Francisco police release footage of Chinese consulate attacker and reveal more details

San Francisco, California - The attacker who drove his car into the Chinese consulate in San Francisco before being shot and killed by police was armed with a knife and crossbow, the SFPD revealed.

The SFPD said the man who attacked the Chinese consulate in San Francisco had a knife and a crossbow on him. © LAURE ANDRILLON / AFP

San Francisco police on Thursday released footage of last week's attack showing the driver brandishing a knife after ramming his vehicle into the consulate's visa section, in the first official account of the incident.



Police bodycam footage shows an officer entering the consulate after 31-year-old Zhanyuan Yang had crashed into the building.

Police said consulate security had used pepper spray on the assailant.

The video footage shows Sergeant Troy Carrasco telling Yang to get on the ground, who instead proceeds to slash at the officer with a knife.

Carrasco then appears to step back and shoot at Yang, before shouting at the security guards: "You should have told me he had a knife!"

Yang was taken to hospital where he died from his wounds.