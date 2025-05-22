Two Israeli embassy staffers shot dead outside Jewish museum in Washington

Washington DC - Two Israeli embassy staffers were shot dead late Wednesday outside a Jewish museum in Washington, officials said, with the US government and Israeli diplomats expressing shock and outrage over the attack.

An ambulance is parked at the site where two Israeli embassy staff were shot dead near the Capital Jewish Museum in Washington DC. © REUTERS

President Donald Trump quickly condemned the attack, saying, "These horrible D.C. killings, based obviously on antisemitism, must end, NOW!"

"Hatred and Radicalism have no place in the USA," he posted on social media.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio said "this was a brazen act of cowardly, antisemitic violence. Make no mistake: we will track down those responsible and bring them to justice."

Gunfire broke out on the sidewalk outside the Capital Jewish Museum. Washington police confirmed the suspected shooter then walked into the museum after the shooting and had been detained.

"We believe the shooting was committed by a single suspect who is now in custody," Washington Police Chief Pamela Smith told reporters.

"Prior to the shooting the suspect was observed pacing back and forth outside of the museum. He approached a group of four people, produced a handgun and opened fire."

"After the shooting the suspect then entered the museum and was detained by event security."

She said that the handcuffed suspect identified where he had discarded the weapon and chanted "Free, free Palestine."

Police identified him as Elias Rodriguez (30) from Chicago.