US jails Honduran ex-president for 45 years on major drug charges

New York, New York - A court in New York on Wednesday sentenced former Honduran president Juan Orlando Hernandez to 45 years in prison after he was convicted of trafficking hundreds of tons of cocaine into the US.

Anti-Hernandez protesters gathered outside the Manhattan courthouse ahead of sentencing brandishing placards decrying the former head of state's crimes with one declaring "Narco government – makes the people emigrate."



"The role of Mr Hernandez was to use his political power as president of Congress and president of Honduras to limit the risks of drug traffickers in exchange of money," said Judge Kevin Castel.

He said that Hernandez provided police and military support and helped to send 400 tons of drugs – worth $10 billion at market prices – to the US.

The sentence, which also included an $8 million fine, was less than the life imprisonment that prosecutors had sought – although Hernandez's age of 55 means he may die behind bars.

"He's going to pursue every single possible legal remedy that he can pursue," Hernandez's lawyer Renato Stabile told reporters outside the court.

Hernandez, who US federal prosecutors said turned his Central American country into a "narco-state" during his presidency from 2014 to 2022, has previously indicated through his legal team he would appeal his conviction.

