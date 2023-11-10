Woman accused of driving into LA synagogue faces hate crime charge

Los Angeles, California - A woman accused of ramming her vehicle through the gate of a Tarzana synagogue and cultural center in the San Fernando Valley region of Los Angeles is facing a hate crime charge.

A woman accused of driving her car through the gate of a Los Angeles synagogue on Thursday has been arrested on suspicion of hate crime vandalism (stock image). © 123RF/radututa

Police responded to a call of vandalism at the 6100 block of Wilbur Avenue. The suspect, Tikvah Mottahedeh (54) is accused of ramming her vehicle into the Eretz Synagogue and Cultural Center gates and then proceeding to hit another gate on the property, authorities said.



Tensions over the ongoing Israel-Gaza conflict has been on the rise at synagogues and other gathering places for the Jewish community throughout Los Angeles County, while Islamophobia is also on the rise around the world.

A Sunday demonstration in support of Israel turned deadly in Thousands Oaks when an altercation broke out between a 69-year-old Jewish man, Paul Kessler, and a pro-Palestinian demonstrator. Kessler died of severe head injuries. An investigation of the incident is ongoing.

Two hours after the crash at the synagogue, Mottahedeh was located by police and arrested on suspicion of hate crime vandalism. She could not be reached for comment Thursday.

Several Facebook and Instagram accounts listed with the name Tikvah Mottahedeh include posts that are critical of the Israeli government, US President Joe Biden, former US president Donald Trump, and Hollywood.