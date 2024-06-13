Disney and Florida sign major deal settling DeSantis "Don't Say Gay" row

Orlando, Florida - A Florida council that oversees land development at Disney's theme parks has approved a 15-year deal with the entertainment giant after both sides agreed in March to settle a legal and political dispute.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (r.) triggered a legal and political dispute with Disney after the entertainment giant opposed his anti-LGBTQ+ "Don't Say Gay" law. © VALERIE MACON, Christian MONTERROSA / AFP

As part of the agreement, Disney will invest up to $17 billion over the next 20 years to develop its massive Orlando-area resorts and theme parks, the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District said.



Its board unanimously approved the deal on Wednesday.

Disney reached a settlement with state tourism authorities in late March after a row over its pushback against Republican Governor Ron DeSantis' "Don't Say Gay" bill, which aimed to outlaw teaching of LGBTQ+ issues in some schools.

The agreement reached this week allows the creation of a fifth major Disney theme park in the area, various media outlets reported.

It requires Disney to "make a significant capital investment over an extended period, which will benefit the Central Florida economy by creating new jobs and generating additional state and local revenues," the oversight board report said.