Disney and Ron DeSantis bury the legal hatchet with settlement – for now

Tallahassee, Florida - Disney reached a settlement with Florida tourism authorities Wednesday after a row over its pushback against Governor Ron DeSantis's Don't Say Gay bill.

Disney has reached a settlement with Florida, ending at least for now its legal feud with Governor Ron DeSantis. © VALERIE MACON, Christian MONTERROSA / AFP

The entertainment giant took legal action after Florida's lawmakers revoked a unique arrangement which allowed Disney – the state's largest private employer – to control development on a chunk of land home to its city-sized theme park.



The cancellation was widely seen as retaliation by failed Republican presidential candidate DeSantis after Disney criticized his 2022 law which banned lessons on sexuality and gender issues in Florida's elementary schools.

On Wednesday, Disney announced it had reached a settlement with the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District, the DeSantis-appointed body which in 2023 took over management of the land hosting Walt Disney World Resort.

It had replaced the Reedy Creek Improvement District, which since the 1960s had been headed by Disney-selected representatives with special permission to govern some aspects of the area.

The settlement sets the scene for a future agreement between Disney and Florida authorities over how the two sides will manage the site.

Jeff Vahle, president of Walt Disney World Resort, said the agreement "opens a new chapter of constructive engagement with the new leadership of the district," adding it would enable continued investment and job creation.