FBI informant indicted for lying about Bidens re-arrested

Las Vegas, Nevada - An FBI informant charged with lying about President Joe Biden and his son has been arrested again, just days after being released on bail, his lawyers said in a court filing Thursday.

A former FBI informant charged with lying about President Joe Biden (r.) and his son, Hunter Biden, has been arrested again. © Andrew CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP

Alexander Smirnov (43), a dual US and Israeli national, was arrested last week and indicted for fabricating claims that Hunter Biden demanded multi-million-dollar bribes from Ukrainian firm Burisma – on whose board he was serving at the time – to protect it from an investigation when his father was US vice president.



Earlier this week Smirnov was released by a court in Nevada, over prosecutors' objections that he was likely to abscond, on the condition that he surrender his passports and be subject to GPS monitoring.

Then, in an unusual move, he was detained again.

"On the morning of February 22, 2024, Mr. Smirnov was arrested for a second time... while at the undersigned counsel's law office for meetings with counsel," his lawyers David Chesnoff and Richard Schonfeld said in a court filing.

"It should further be noted that the fact that the Defendant was attending a legal consultation meeting at his attorneys' office contradicts the notion that he is a risk of flight."

The motion, filed in Clark County, Nevada, seeks an immediate hearing to order Smirnov's release from custody.