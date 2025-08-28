Florida to put Curtis Windom to death in 11th execution of 2025

Miami, Florida - A man convicted of the 1992 murders of three people is to be put to death by lethal injection in Florida on Thursday in the 11th execution in the state this year.

Curtis Windom will be executed by lethal injection on Thursday in Florida. © Handout / Florida Department of Corrections / AFP

Curtis Windom (59) was sentenced to death for killing his girlfriend Valerie Davis, her mother Mary Lubin, and Johnnie Lee, a man who allegedly owed him a gambling debt.

The execution is to be carried out at 6:00 PM ET at the Florida State Prison.

There have been 29 executions in the US in 2025, the most since 2014, when a total of 35 inmates were put to death.

Florida has carried out the most executions – 10 – followed by South Carolina and Texas with four each.

24 of this year's executions have been carried out by lethal injection, two by firing squad, and three by nitrogen hypoxia, which involves pumping nitrogen gas into a face mask, causing the prisoner to suffocate.

The use of nitrogen gas as a method of capital punishment has been denounced by United Nations experts as cruel and inhumane.

The death penalty has been abolished in 23 states, while three others – California, Oregon, and Pennsylvania – have moratoriums in place.

President Donald Trump is a proponent of capital punishment, and on his first day in office called for an expansion of its use "for the vilest crimes."