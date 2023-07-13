Fox News and Tucker Carlson face defamation lawsuit from January 6 rioter

Wilmington, Delaware - Fox News and former host Tucker Carlson are being sued by a January 6 protester who claims they defamed him.

A January 6 riot participant is suing Fox News and former host Tucker Carlson for spreading a far-right conspiracy theory that got him death threats. © Collage: Jason Koerner / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & IMAGO / NurPhoto

Ray Epps, a former Marine from Arizona, filed the lawsuit on Wednesday with the Superior Court of Delaware, claiming that Carlson told a "fantastical story" that he was "an undercover FBI agent... responsible for the mob that violently broke into the Capitol and interfered with the peaceful transition of power for the first time in this country's history."

Epps was present during the riots and claims he was questioned by the FBI, but was never charged over his participation.

Video taken on January 6 show Epps urging others to storm the Capitol building with him. In one clip, members of the crowd accuse him of being law enforcement and shout "Fed! Fed!" which became the focal point of Carlson's claims.

The suit says the former Fox host, who was fired in April, became "fixated on Epps," and shared his claims in "over two dozen segments," which created a popular far-right conspiracy theory.

As Fox News broadcast and shared the content online, Epps began receiving death threats and was forced to close his business and relocate to another state.

"After destroying Epps's reputation and livelihood, Fox will move on to its next story, while Ray and [Epp's wife] Robyn live in a 350-square foot RV and face harassment and fear true harm," the suit argues. "Fox must be held accountable."