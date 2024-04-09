Guatemalan genocide survivors give harrowing testimony in historic trial

Guatemala City, Guatemala - Indigenous survivors of Guatemala's genocide of the Maya Ixil people recounted the horrors of massacres committed by the military at a retired general's historic trial on Monday.

Indigenous survivors of the Guatemalan genocide of Maya Ixil people testified against former armed forces chief Benedicto Lucas Garcia at his trial Monday. © IMAGO / Agencia EFE

Juan Brito said his wife and four young daughters were shot dead and their bodies burned in a remote Mayan village in January 1982.



"Only a few bones and ashes remained," he told the judges on the second day of the trial of former armed forces chief Benedicto Lucas Garcia.

"The soldiers killed quite a few children... and pregnant women," added the 70-year-old, speaking the Ixil language and assisted by an interpreter.

Catarina Chel (87) said that her two teenage children were murdered by soldiers when they were harvesting corn.

About 30 survivors are expected to testify at what is Guatemala's second genocide trial.