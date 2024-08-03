Hawaii governor announces major settlement in Lahaina fire lawsuits

Honolulu, Hawaii - A $4-billion settlement has been reached to end thousands of lawsuits filed in the wake of devastating fires on Maui nearly one year ago, the governor of Hawaii announced Friday.

Defendants including the State of Hawaii, Maui County, and Hawaiian Electric utility will pay the money to compensate victims – including about 2,200 who filed lawsuits – for losses from deadly fires on the island of Maui.



"This Global Settlement of over $4 billion will help our people heal," Hawaii Governor Josh Green said in a release. "Settling a matter like this within a year is unprecedented, and it will be good that our people don’t have to wait to rebuild their lives as long as others have in many places that have suffered similar tragedies."

The settlement was reached after four months of mediation, but must be approved by a judge to become final. It also hinges on resolving claims by insurance companies that have paid out for property loss or other damages.

The fire that raged on August 8 of last year was described as the deadliest wildfire the US had seen for more than a century, although some residents have called into question whether the blaze was natural disaster and have instead blamed the fossil fuel industry.

The fire burned through around 2,000 acres and laid waste to the historic town of Lahaina, a former Hawaiian royal seat Fanned by powerful winds, the flames moved so quickly that many residents were caught unaware, only learning there was a fire when they saw it for themselves.

Some abandoned their cars as they tried to flee the town and sought refuge in the ocean, where they cowered for hours as their homes were incinerated. Thousands of people were made homeless, with recovery expected to take years.

"Overall, the total scope of the recovery, which includes past insurance claims, county, federal and state support, will approach $12 billion," Green said.