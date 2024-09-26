Inmate executed by lethal injection as planned nitrogen gas death stirs controversy

Washington DC - A man was put to death by lethal injection Thursday in Oklahoma, officials said, while Alabama was scheduled to carry out an execution with nitrogen gas, the second such execution in the country.

If the Alabama death sentence is carried out, it will bring the total number of executions this year in the US to 18, including five in the past week.

Emmanuel Littlejohn (52) was executed by lethal injection in Oklahoma for the murder of 31-year-old Kenneth Meers during a convenience store robbery in 1992.

While admitting he was present at the scene, he has always denied being the one who shot Meers.

Both he and his accomplice, Glenn Bethany, blamed each other for the killing.

The two men were convicted of murder, but Bethany received life imprisonment, whereas Littlejohn was sentenced to death.

In August, the State Board of Pardons recommended a commutation of Littlejohn's sentence, despite opposition from some of the victim's family.

Speaking on Wednesday to NPR, Littlejohn exhorted Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt to intervene.

"Governor, don't kill me for the heck of it," Littlejohn said.

Stitt, a Republican who had only exercised his clemency power once, ultimately denied the request.

Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond said Thursday that "justice has been served for the murder of Kenny Meers."