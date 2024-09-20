Five executions scheduled for next week amid widespread demands for clemency

Columbia, South Carolina - A man convicted of the murder of a store clerk is to be put to death by lethal injection in South Carolina on Friday, one of five executions scheduled to be carried out across the country over the next week.

A co-defendant has sworn that Freddie Owens was not present during the shooting for which he was given the death penalty in South Carolina. © HANDOUT / SOUTH CAROLINA DEPARTMENT OF CORRECTIONS / AFP

Freddie Owens (46) will be the first person executed in South Carolina in 13 years if his last-minute clemency application to Governor Henry McMaster is rejected.

Owens was sentenced to death in 1999 for the murder of Irene Graves, a mother of three, during an armed robbery of a convenience store in Greenville, South Carolina, on Halloween night in 1997.

Surveillance footage played at his trial showed two men wearing masks enter the store around 4:00 AM, according to court documents. They stole $37 from a cash register and led Graves to the back of the store, where she was shot in the head after she was unable to open a safe.

A co-defendant, Steven Golden, testified that Owens was the gunman wearing a ski mask who shot Graves.

Golden, who received a lesser sentence, has since recanted his testimony. In a sworn statement filed Wednesday, he said Owens was not present at the store during the shooting.

Owens maintains his innocence and has asked the governor to spare his life. He was given a choice between lethal injection, the electric chair, and firing squad but declined to choose.

His lawyer selected lethal injection.