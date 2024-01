Judge attacker dons Hannibal Lecter-style mask for sentencing

Las Vegas, Nevada - A man who threw himself at a US judge as she was about to send him to prison wore a Hannibal Lecter-style mask when he appeared before her again to be sentenced Monday.

Deobra Redden lunges at Judge Mary Kay Holthus as she hands down his sentence at a court in Las Vegas, Nevada, on January 3, 2024. © Clark County District Court/Handout via REUTERS

Deobra Redden was shackled, with his hands covered in restrictive mitts, and wore both a rigid mask to prevent him biting and a hood to prevent him spitting when he was produced in a Las Vegas Court.



He was also surrounded by law enforcement officers when he was brought in front of Judge Mary Kay Holthus, as officials sought to prevent a repeat of his brazen assault last week.

Viral video footage showed the man hurling himself over the bench at Holthus, setting off a fist-flying melee that left the judge and a marshal injured.

The attack came after Holthus indicated she was not inclined to grant Redden probation, and had in mind a custodial sentence for the original charge of attempted battery.

On Monday as the shackled Redden stood before her again, Holthus said last week's attack would not affect the sentence.

"I am now making my calendar page from that day an exhibit for the court," the judge said.

"That has existed from the moment I walked in, prior to anything happening – nothing's been changed – indicating the sentence I intended to impose."

She then ordered Redden to serve between 19 and 48 months in prison.