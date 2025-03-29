Judge temporarily blocks Trump action against Voice of America

Washington DC - A judge on Friday temporarily halted moves by President Donald Trump 's administration to shutter the government-funded Voice of America (VOA) broadcasting network.

Signage for US broadcaster Voice of America is seen in Washington, DC, on March 16, 2025. © BONNIE CASH / AFP

District Judge J. Paul Oetken issued a temporary restraining order in a case brought in a federal court in New York by VOA employees and their unions and Reporters Without Borders (RSF).

"We're very pleased that the judge agreed to freeze any further action by the government to dismantle Voice of America," Clayton Weimers, the executive director of RSF USA, said.

"We urge the Trump administration to unfreeze funding for VOA immediately and reinstate its employees without further delay," Weimers added.

The Trump administration began mass layoffs at VOA and other US-funded media this month as part of its plans to dramatically slash the federal government budget and workforce.

President Donald Trump has cut off Congress-approved funding to VOA's parent, the US Agency for Global Media (USAGM), as part of his sweeping cuts.

Also targeted are Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty, formed in the Cold War to reach the former Soviet bloc, and Radio Free Asia, established to provide reporting to China, North Korea, and other Asian countries with heavily restricted media.

A different judge has already granted a temporary restraining order against USAGM after Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty challenged the decision to withhold its $77-million 2025 budget.