Voice of America Director hits back at Trump administration over shutdown
Washington DC - The director of Voice of America (VOA) was joined by a group of journalists in suing the Trump administration over its attempt to dismantle the government-funded broadcaster.
VOA's director, Michael Abramowitz, filed a lawsuit on Wednesday challenging an executive order that President Donald Trump signed earlier this month dismantling the US Agency for Global Media (USAGM).
The USAGM oversees Voice of America, Radio Free Asia (RFA), and Radio Free Europe / Radio Liberty (RFE/RL) – the latter of which has been involved in their own legal proceedings against the Trump administration over the same order.
Last week, a separate suit was filed by VOA journalists and their unions, who were also fighting Trump's attempt to dismantle the organization based on their First Amendment rights.
More than 2,000 employees could potentially be laid off if VOA were to be disbanded, eliminating services to more than 300 million people.
Wednesday's suit specifically targets MAGA firebrand Kari Lake, a special adviser for overseeing USAGM, as well as the agency's acting executive Victor Morales.
Trump administration faces legal challenge from VOA
"Litigation is the only way to stop the wholesale destruction of VOA," said Abramowitz in a letter to staff on Wednesday, which he then shared on LinkedIn.
"Closing down Voice of America would be an incalculable self-inflicted wound for America and deprive the U.S. of a priceless asset," Abramowitz said.
"By silencing VOA, the US would be giving a huge gift to the ayatollahs and other dictators and rivals. Our enemies are already rejoicing."
In a press release earlier this month, Kari Lake justified the gutting of VOA and its other sister organizations based on claims of waste and fraud which she provided little evidence for.
"I fully support the President's executive order," Lake said. "Waste, fraud, and abuse run rampant in this agency and American taxpayers shouldn’t have to fund it."
Cover photo: AFP/Alex Wong/Getty Images