Justice Department scales back task forces policing foreign influence

Washington DC - The Justice Department is scaling back policing of foreign interests operating in the US , ending criminal enforcement of a law used to snare bad actors seeking to influence politics and elections on behalf of foreign governments.

© Andrew CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP

In a memo sent to staff Wednesday, Attorney General Pam Bondi revealed she had disbanded the Foreign Influence Task Force, a unit dedicated to investigating violations of the Foreign Agents Registration Act (FARA), requiring such agents to register with US authorities.

She said the decision had been made to "free resources to address more pressing priorities, and end risks of further weaponization and abuses of prosecutorial discretion."

Bondi did not elaborate, but figures on the Republican Party's conspiratorial far right have accused the government of abusing FARA to unfairly target political operatives, such as Paul Manafort, Donald Trump's 2016 campaign manager who was indicted in a probe into Russian influence in that year's US election.

Also on Wednesday, the day of her swearing-in, Bondi disbanded the Task Force KleptoCapture, an initiative started in 2022 to enforce sanctions on Russia.

Moscow was widely accused of attempting to influence the 2016 vote in favor of Trump, who went on to win.

Russia has denied involvement in the scandal, despite findings from US intelligence agencies.

As for Manafort, he was charged with a litany of offenses, including acting as an unregistered agent of a foreign principal and lying in FARA documents. He was ultimately pardoned by Trump.