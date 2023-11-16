Keith LaMar releases song from death row and dreams of freedom

Youngstown, Ohio - Keith LaMar was supposed to die on Thursday – the day prison wardens were to take him to the execution chamber – but an unusual circumstance led to a reprieve. Now, he is honoring his additional time with the release of a song, The Journey, composed with the help of a Spanish musician publicizing his story.

Keith LaMar performs spoken word alongside Albert Marques and fellow musical collaborators. © Screenshot/Facebook/Justice for Keith LaMar

The execution of LaMar, a Black man, has been delayed until 2027, and he intends to use the time to plead his innocence.



In a phone call to AFP from Death Row, LaMar, who was convicted of murder, voices "a sense of relief" that his death sentence handed down in 1995 has been delayed.

He's been granted, he says, "additional time... to put together a formidable legal team... a viable campaign... to bring my story to a wider audience."

The 54-year-old won't be put to death Thursday because laboratories, fearing liability, refuse to provide the component chemicals for his lethal injection, a common way to end a person's life in US prisons.

LaMar's execution is now set for January 13, 2027.

LaMar defended his innocence in the book Condemned that he published in 2014. In 2020, at the height of the Covid-19 pandemic, a group of jazz musicians came to his defense.