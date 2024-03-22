Escaped white supremacist and accomplice caught after huge manhunt in Idaho

Twin Falls, Idaho - A white supremacist who was sprung from custody in a hospital shoot-out that left three prison staff wounded was back in jail Thursday after a huge manhunt in Idaho.

Skylar Meade, a member of the Aryan Knights, has been recaptured after escaping prison in Idaho. © Collage: Boise Police Department/Handout via REUTERS

Detectives say the escapee and his accomplice were arrested after a brief police chase and were being connected to two homicides that appear to have occurred since the violent jailbreak early Wednesday.



Police had warned the public not to approach Skylar Meade – a member of the violent Aryan Knights gang – or Nicholas Umphenour, with both men considered armed and dangerous.

The drama erupted when Meade – who was jailed in 2016 for attacking a law enforcement officer – was taken to a hospital for treatment of apparently self-inflicted wounds.

Boise Police Department said as Meade was being escorted out of the medical facility, gunfire erupted, seemingly from inside the hospital's emergency department.

Umphenour – who had previously been in prison alongside Meade – allegedly shot two prison officers, leaving one critically wounded, before the two men fled.

Moments later, responding police officers opened fire on another prison officer, mistakenly believing him to be involved.

"This brazen, violent and apparently coordinated attack on Idaho Department of Corrections personnel, to facilitate an escape of a dangerous inmate, was carried out right in front of the emergency department," said Boise Police Chief Ron Winegar.