ICE agents and Massachusetts cops team up to assault teen girl in shocking footage

Worcester, Massachusetts - A video shows the moment that Worcester police officers and US Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents violently detained a young girl in a shocking assault.

US Customs and Immigrations Enforcement and Worcester Police were caught on camera brutally pushing a teenage girl's face against the ground. © US Customs and Immigrations Enforcement and Worcester Police were caught on camera brutally pushing a teenage girl's face against the ground.

Footage captured by Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra (TNI) shows ICE agents and police grabbing a girl off the street, forcing her onto the ground and crushing her on the tarmac.

The teenage girl is heard screaming in the footage and two women, one of whom is holding a two-month-old baby, can be seen trying to help her.

"The series of events was no doubt disturbing and the footage of a family being separated is harrowing," said Worcester City Manager Eric Batista in a written statement. "Worcester police were dispatched to the scene after several emergency calls for assistance."

"Unfortunately, two individuals were arrested after several attempts by WPD officers to deescalate the chaotic situation, which included the endangerment of an infant."

Worcester police said that they observed a "chaotic" scene when they arrived, responding to a report shortly after 11AM on Thursday.

"Federal agents had placed this female under arrest and were attempting to leave in a vehicle," their statement read.

"The crowd was unruly, and several people were putting their hands on federal agents and Worcester officers."