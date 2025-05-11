ICE agents and Massachusetts cops team up to assault teen girl in shocking footage
Worcester, Massachusetts - A video shows the moment that Worcester police officers and US Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents violently detained a young girl in a shocking assault.
Footage captured by Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra (TNI) shows ICE agents and police grabbing a girl off the street, forcing her onto the ground and crushing her on the tarmac.
The teenage girl is heard screaming in the footage and two women, one of whom is holding a two-month-old baby, can be seen trying to help her.
"The series of events was no doubt disturbing and the footage of a family being separated is harrowing," said Worcester City Manager Eric Batista in a written statement. "Worcester police were dispatched to the scene after several emergency calls for assistance."
"Unfortunately, two individuals were arrested after several attempts by WPD officers to deescalate the chaotic situation, which included the endangerment of an infant."
Worcester police said that they observed a "chaotic" scene when they arrived, responding to a report shortly after 11AM on Thursday.
"Federal agents had placed this female under arrest and were attempting to leave in a vehicle," their statement read.
"The crowd was unruly, and several people were putting their hands on federal agents and Worcester officers."
Family speaks out after brutal arrest of teenager
Augusta Clara, the 21-year-old mother seen holding her child in the video, has spoken out about the brutal arrest of her two sisters, who are 16 and 13.
"I'm very traumatized by everything that happened," Clara told TNI. "It was horrible."
Clara also revealed that her two-month-old daughter's father had also been detained by ICE the day before.
All three girls are in the US under a Deferred Action Program as their mother's asylum seeker claim is processed by authorities. There is no outstanding deportation order, and no one had committed a crime.
"They have a juvenile visa process that was approved by the American government, they have a work permit, social security, and something called deferred action," said attorney Andrés Latarulo.
"She didn't commit any crime, she doesn't have a deportation order, so there's no reason why immigration would want to detain her mother."
