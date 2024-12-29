Kentucky police fatally shoot man after executing warrant at wrong home

London, Kentucky - Police in Kentucky fatally shot a man while executing a warrant at the wrong address.

London Police Department officers fatally shot a Kentucky man at his home while serving a warrant at the wrong address. © IMAGO / Depositphotos

Doug Harless (63) was shot in his home by London Police Department officers on December 23.

The cops were executing a warrant for 489 Vanzant Road, but ended up killing Harless at his home at 511 Vanzant Road, WKYT reported.

Surveillance video shows officers arriving at the house around 11:50 PM on Monday, with dogs heard barking the background.

"Open up the door. Come on out. Police. Open the door with your hands up," the cops order.

Officers move around his porch and home before five gunshots ring out.

The warrant's correct address was repeated at least five times in Laurel County dispatch audio. The owner said nobody has lived at 489 Vanzant Road for months.

In a December 26 press release, police claimed "the occupant of the residence produced a firearm and pointed it at officers. The officer then responded with force, which resulted in the death of the occupant."

The shooter is now on administrative leave.