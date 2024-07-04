Missouri police catch "UFO" car on traffic violations!

Missouri - During a traffic stop, police officers came across a vehicle that was out of this world. In fact, the unique car looked like a real UFO!

During a traffic stop, police officers came across a vehicle that was out of this world. In fact, the unique car looked like a real UFO! © Collage: Screenshots/Facebook/Crawford County Sheriff's Office

The Crawford County Sheriff's Office made a fascinating discovery on Friday when they spotted a car impressively styled after a UFO.



In a Facebook post, the station wrote, "You never know what will be traveling through Crawford County but this was a little out of this world."

The officers explained that "these friendly humanoids" were on their way to a festival in Roswell, New Mexico – the famous rumored site of a UFO crash from back in 1947.

During the traffic stop, they had a short chat about an "out of space, correction, out of state registration" but the driver assured police that "he would take care of that issue when he returned to Krypton."

The strange vehicle's owner was also warned about using warp speed on the interstate and told to "keep his phasers on stun only while traveling."