New Orleans police up in arms after rats devour evidence room pot: "They're all high!"

New Orleans, Louisiana - Police in New Orleans may soon get a new headquarters after a recent rodent infestation devoured all of the confiscated marijuana stashed away in their evidence room.

During a recent city council meeting, members of the New Orleans Police Department complained that rats have been eating marijuana in their evidence room. © Collage: IMAGO / Sven Simon & Pond5 Images

According to The Associated Press, the New Orleans Criminal Justice Committee recently held a meeting where Police Superintendent Anne Kirkpatrick claimed the building, which was built in 1968, had "off the charts" levels of uncleanliness.

"When we say we value our employees, you can't say that and at the same time allow people to work in conditions that are not acceptable," Kirkpatrick said.

She detailed how the elevators and air conditioning units in the building oftentimes did not work, and officers would regularly come in to find rat feces on their desks.

"I want you to see the tray of all of the roaches, major rodents on the floor, the cockroaches, the rats eating our marijuana," she added. "They're all high!"

Kirkpatrick, who earlier gave members a tour of the facility, seemed to have struck a nerve, as the committee ended up approving a proposal to spend $7.6 million on a 10-year lease for the headquarters to be temporarily moved to a building downtown, while plans for a new headquarters are drafted.