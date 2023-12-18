New US database tracks misconduct by law enforcement officers

Washington DC - The US Justice Department announced the launch on Monday of a national database to document misconduct by federal law enforcement officers.

"This database will ensure that records of serious misconduct by federal law enforcement officers are readily available to agencies considering hiring those officers," President Joe Biden said in a statement.

"Protecting public safety depends on trust between law enforcement and the communities they serve."

The database, which will not be consultable by the public, will include records of misconduct for current and ex-federal law enforcement officers that took place during the previous seven years.

The wrongdoing being documented includes the use of excessive force, bias, discrimination, obstruction of justice, false reports, false statements under oath, and sexual misconduct.