Notorious Rikers Island jails infested with roaches and other vermin, report finds

New York, New York - Inspectors found hundreds of signs of insects, including ants, flies, fruit flies, roaches, gnats, and drain flies, along with mice and mouse droppings in New York's Rikers Island pre-trial detention center , says the latest monitor’s report on conditions in the aging city jails from May through August.

New York's Rikers Island has long had a reputation for unsanitary conditions and violence, conclusions that have been substantiated in a new report. © Ed JONES / AFP

Inspectors spotted the vermin in the jails 347 times in the period, compared to just 176 times from January through April. They were found all over, including cells, janitor’s closets, and common areas, the report said.



The creepy conclusions out of Rikers Island are contained in a report filed Friday by the Office of Compliance Consultants appointed to monitor jail conditions as part of court orders in the Benjamin v. City litigation, a case first filed in 1975.

"The continued observations of vermin and the repeated sightings in specific locations indicate an ongoing issue of noncompliance with the Benjamin sanitation mandates," the consultants wrote.

The 53-year-old Robert N. Davoren Center, which mostly houses young men, had the most sightings – bugs were spotted 135 times there.

"It appears RNDC has a vermin problem," the report said.

The second-most sightings – 91 instances – fell to the Anna M. Kross Center, which is now closed.

In GRVC, inspectors found many of the same vermin as RNDC but also larvae "indicating arthropods in various stages of development."

Lawyers with the Legal Aid Society noted that similar conditions in a residential building would trigger penalties from the city.

"The recent report outlining DOC’s gross negligence in maintaining sanitary conditions in local jails is deeply disturbing and wholly unacceptable," said Lauren Stephens-Davidowitz, of the Prisoners’ Rights Project at The Legal Aid Society.

"The alarming rise in observations of vermin has not only exacerbated inhumane living conditions, but poses significant health risks to the people housed in these facilities."