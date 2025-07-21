White House retaliates against Wall Street Journal over Trump-Epstein story

Washington DC - The White House on Monday excluded The Wall Street Journal from a pool of reporters covering President Donald Trump 's upcoming visit to Scotland, after the newspaper reported that he wrote a bawdy birthday message to his former friend, alleged sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein.

Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said Monday that The Wall Street Journal would be excluded from a pool of White House reporters. © Kevin Dietsch / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The move comes after Trump on Friday sued the WSJ and its media magnate owner Rupert Murdoch for at least $10 billion over the allegation in the article, which Trump denies.

The Trump administration's handling of the Epstein case has threatened to split the Republican's far-right Make America Great Again (MAGA) base, with some of his supporters calling for a full release of the so-called "Epstein Files."

The punishment of the Wall Street Journal marks at least the second time the Trump administration has moved to exclude a major news outlet from the press pool over its reporting, having barred Associated Press journalists from multiple key events since February.

"As the appeals court confirmed, The Wall Street Journal or any other news outlet are not guaranteed special access to cover President Trump in the Oval Office, aboard Air Force One, and in his private workspaces," said Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt.

"Due to The Wall Street Journal's fake and defamatory conduct, they will not be one of the thirteen outlets on board [Air Force One]."

Trump departs this weekend for Scotland, where he owns two golf resorts and will meet with UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer.