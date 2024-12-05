Leonard Peltier: Senator Brian Schatz urges Biden to grant clemency in powerful speech

Washington DC - Senator Brian Schatz on Wednesday called for executive clemency for imprisoned Indigenous freedom fighter Leonard Peltier in a speech on the Senate floor.

"As President Biden considers candidates for clemency in the final weeks of his term, the Native American activist Leonard Peltier is among those who deserve grace and mercy," Schatz said.

The Hawaii Democrat went on to lay out the numerous irregularities in Peltier's 1977 murder trial, in which he was accused of killing to FBI agents in a 1975 shootout on the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation in so-called South Dakota.

The conviction has since been called into serious question. Records suggest the FBI coerced witnesses and excluded and falsified critical evidence in the trial.

Even the top prosecutor in the case, former US Attorney James Reynolds, has urged Peltier's release. In a 2021 letter to Biden, he wrote, "With time, and the benefit of hindsight, I have realized that the prosecution and continued incarceration of Mr. Peltier was and is unjust. We were not able to prove that Mr. Peltier personally committed any offense on the Pine Ridge Reservation."

Despite decades of appeals for his release, Peltier remains incarcerated at the maximum-security United States Penitentiary, Coleman I prison in Florida. He has spent more than 48 years behind bars, with his parole bids repeatedly denied.