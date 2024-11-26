Biden urged to take "last opportunity" for positive legacy in letter from over 50 clemency recipients
Washington DC - Dozens of past clemency recipients sent a letter to President Joe Biden on Monday calling on him to use his executive authority to release people from prison before leaving office.
"We are recipients of clemency from the last five presidential administrations, including yours, and we write urging you to be bold and compassionate during your remaining time in office and grant clemency to the deserving applicants referred to you by the Office of the Pardon Attorney," the 54 signatories wrote.
The clemency recipients noted that they each had received long, unjust sentences before they finally regained their freedom.
"Despite our reality, we all endeavored to change," the letter states. "We reconnected with family, we engaged in rehabilitative programming, we furthered our education, and we did this all knowing that we may never walk out of the prison doors."
"Thankfully, the president of the United States has nearly unfettered power to grant commutations to people who are worthy of such justice and mercy."
Since their release, the signatories said they have gone on to reunite with their families, build successful careers, and contribute positively to their communities.
Biden urged to show "justice and mercy"
Now, the clemency recipients are calling on Biden to grant the same opportunity to others facing similarly long and unjust sentences amid the US mass incarceration crisis.
More than 60 members of Congress last week sent a letter urging Biden to exercise his clemency powers before Donald Trump retakes the White House.
According to the Office of the Pardon Attorney, Biden has over 12,000 clemency requests and nearly 4,000 pardon requests pending – with less than 60 days left in office to act.
The White House in April 2024 vowed to "continue to review clemency petitions and deliver reforms that advance equal justice, address racial disparities, strengthen public safety, and enhance the wellbeing of all Americans."
The president has granted three commutations since then, but advocates are asking him to do more.
"We appreciate the clemencies you have already granted. However, we know there are many more people who deserve your grace," Monday's letter reads. "Even in freedom we never forget that we left a lot of good people behind – people who deserve justice and mercy."
"As your service to this country comes to a close, clemency represents your last opportunity to make good on this promise and cement a legacy on criminal justice reform to which you can point with pride."
Cover photo: REUTERS