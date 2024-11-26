Biden urged to take "last opportunity" for positive legacy in letter from over 50 clemency recipients

Washington DC - Dozens of past clemency recipients sent a letter to President Joe Biden on Monday calling on him to use his executive authority to release people from prison before leaving office.

President Joe Biden is facing growing calls to use his clemency power before he leaves office in January. © REUTERS

"We are recipients of clemency from the last five presidential administrations, including yours, and we write urging you to be bold and compassionate during your remaining time in office and grant clemency to the deserving applicants referred to you by the Office of the Pardon Attorney," the 54 signatories wrote.

The clemency recipients noted that they each had received long, unjust sentences before they finally regained their freedom.

"Despite our reality, we all endeavored to change," the letter states. "We reconnected with family, we engaged in rehabilitative programming, we furthered our education, and we did this all knowing that we may never walk out of the prison doors."

"Thankfully, the president of the United States has nearly unfettered power to grant commutations to people who are worthy of such justice and mercy."

Since their release, the signatories said they have gone on to reunite with their families, build successful careers, and contribute positively to their communities.