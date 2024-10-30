Leonard Peltier's latest hospitalization sparks urgent calls to action

Coleman, Florida - Imprisoned Indigenous freedom fighter Leonard Peltier was reportedly hospitalized on Monday amid urgent fears for his health.

Indigenous political prisoner Leonard Peltier is pictured in 1993 while incarcerated at the Coleman Federal Correctional Complex in Florida. © IMAGO / ZUMA Press

The Leonard Peltier Official Ad Hoc Committee announced the development in a press release on Tuesday.

The news comes amid dire reports of the 80-year-old's ailing health, made worse by his continued incarceration in a facility his attorneys say is not equipped to meet his medical needs.

Peltier is currently locked up in the maximum-security United States Penitentiary, Coleman I prison in Florida – far from his family and his homelands.

The Leonard Peltier Official Ad Hoc Committee has once again called on the US Federal Bureau of Prisons to transfer Peltier to the Federal Medical Center, Rochester in Minnesota, an administrative facility that provides long-term medical care for men.

The committee is urging people on Wednesday, October 30 – World Political Prisoner Day – to contact Senators Jon Ossoff, Amy Klobuchar, and other members of the US Senate Judiciary Committee to demand Peltier receive an immediate medical transfer.

"Enough is enough. Mere apologies are insufficient," the group wrote, calling for collective action to secure immediate relief for Peltier.