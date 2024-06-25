Louisiana's Ten Commandments law challenged in new lawsuit

Baton Rouge, Louisiana - Families and civil rights groups in Louisiana are taking legal action over a new law that requires public schools and universities in the state to display the Ten Commandments.

Louisiana's law requiring the Ten Commandments to be displayed in public schools and universities is facing a new court challenge. © Pixabay/SHAWSHANK66

Their new lawsuit, filed Monday in the US district court in Baton Rouge, takes on HB71, which was signed into law by Republican Governor Jeff Landry last week.

The measure requires all public, state-funded classrooms to display the Bible's Ten Commandments written in "large, easily readable font" and displayed in a frame that is at least 11 inches by 14 inches.

The complaint argues that the law "sends the harmful and religiously divisive message that students who do not subscribe to the Ten Commandments do not belong to their own school community."

Opponents say the law violates the First Amendment to the Constitution and the separation of church and state.

"The state’s main interest in passing H.B. 71 was to impose religious beliefs on public-school children, regardless of the harm to students and families," the lawsuit states.