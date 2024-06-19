Louisiana law orders Ten Commandments to be displayed in all classrooms

Baton Rouge, Louisiana - Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry has signed a bill into law mandating the display of the Ten Commandments in all classrooms in the state.

House Bill 71 was signed into law on Wednesday after being approved by state lawmakers last month.

The requirement applies to public, state-funded classrooms at the elementary, high school, and college levels.

The Republican-drafted law calls for the poster displays to be in a "large, easily readable font" and paired with a "context statement" claiming that the Commandments have been a "prominent part of American public education" for centuries, per CNN.

Under the new law, the Ten Commandments posters must be added by 2025.

The law sparked swift backlash, with opponents arguing it was unconstitutional and violated the separation of church and state.

American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) announced on Wednesday evening that they would be suing the state of Louisana alongside the ACLU of Louisana, Americans United, and the Freedom From Religion Foundation.

"Public schools are not Sunday schools," the organization wrote, calling the law "blatantly unconstitutional."