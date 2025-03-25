Luigi Mangione requests laptop in jail amid charges of killing UnitedHealthcare CEO

New York, New York - Luigi Mangione, who is accused of killing UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, has requested a laptop as he remains behind bars awaiting trial .

Luigi Mangione attends a hearing at the Manhattan Supreme Court in New York City on February 21, 2025. © Steven Hirsch / POOL / AFP

In a court filing made public late Monday, Mangione's lawyers asked he be allowed a laptop solely for the purpose of viewing documents, videos, and other case material related to Thompson's murder, the Associated Press reported.

The laptop would not be used for communication or entertainment.

Thompson, who was in charge of the UnitedHealth Group's health insurance business, was fatally shot by a masked gunman on December 4 in New York City. The incident was captured on a security camera, which sparked a days-long manhunt that ultimately ended in the arrest of 26-year-old Mangione in Altoona, Pennsylvania.

A searing manifesto attributed to Mangione pointed out that "the US has the #1 most expensive healthcare system in the world, yet we rank roughly #42 in life expectancy."

Mangione in December pleaded not guilty in New York to state charges including "terrorist" murder.

The Maryland native also faces federal charges that could make him eligible for the death penalty as well as additional state charges in Pennsylvania.

Mangione's case has garnered widespread attention amid mass public discontent with the US' for-profit healthcare system.