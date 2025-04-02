Man who plotted to kill Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh enters plea

Washington DC - A California man who flew across the country with a plan to assassinate a conservative Supreme Court judge will plead guilty to the attempted killing , lawyers said Wednesday in a court filing.

Nicholas Roske (29) was arrested in June 2022 outside Justice Brett Kavanaugh's house in a Maryland suburb of the US capital carrying a semi-automatic Glock 17 pistol, a knife, and a tactical vest, according to documents filed earlier in federal court.

He told officials at the time he was upset about mass shootings and looming Supreme Court rulings on abortion and gun rights.

In a letter to a federal judge in Maryland filed on Wednesday, public defenders for Roske said he has agreed to plead guilty to the charge of attempting to assassinate a justice of the US.

An attached letter said Roske intended to kill Kavanaugh and "took a substantial step" toward actually doing it.

Roske faces a maximum punishment of life in prison and a $250,000 fine, the letter said. He had been scheduled to go on trial in June.

Roske was spotted outside Kavanaugh's house by two US Marshals standing guard.