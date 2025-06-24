Media Matters sues FTC over "retaliatory" investigation over X report

Washington DC - The journalism watchdog group Media Matters for America is suing the US Federal Trade Commission (FTC) for launching what they describe as a "retaliatory" investigation into them.

The watchdog group Media Matters is suing the Federal Trade Commission over an investigation into their report regarding antisemitism on X. © DREW ANGERER / AFP

Last month, the FTC sent a letter notifying Media Matters of the investigation into a 2023 report that showed ads on Elon Musk's X running next to pro-Nazi content, which resulted in a massive advertiser boycott of the platform.

According to a press release, the watchdog group argued the investigation was an attempt by Musk and President Donald Trump's administration, which the billionaire worked for at the time, to wage a "campaign of retribution" against the organization.

Angelo Carusone, the group's chair and president, said the Trump administration's effort seeks to "undermine the First Amendment and stifle dissent," and vowed the group would not back down.

"If the Trump administration is allowed to use this unlawful investigation to punish legitimate reporting on behalf of a political ally, then there is nothing to stop it from targeting anyone who stands up and exercises their rights," Caruson argued.

The lawsuit accuses the FTC of violating Media Matters' First Amendment rights, and requests that a judge to put an end to the investigation.