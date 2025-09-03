"Missing minute" of Epstein footage released – despite Bondi's claim that it doesn't exist

Washington DC - The "missing minute" of security camera footage from the night that convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein died has been released, proving claims made by Attorney General Pam Bondi to be false.

Attorney General Pam Bondi's (l.) claim that there was no "missing minute" of security footage from the night of Jeffrey Epstein's death was false. © Collage: AFP/Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images & AFP/New York State Sex Offender Registry

The House Oversight Committee's decision on Tuesday to dump more than 33,000 pages of records on Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell into an online database has seen the release of footage previously thought missing.

Security footage from the night Epstein died famously didn't include a short space of time mere moments before he reportedly killed himself in his cell.

This "missing minute" has long been the subject of speculation over whether Epstein did indeed end his own life, or whether something else happened.

New footage fills in that gap and shows a prison guard walking towards Epstein's cell shortly before midnight.

The discovery and release of this security video flies in the face of claims made by Attorney General Pam Bondi, who has outright denied that the "missing minute" even existed.

Bondi previously claimed that the gap in the footage was due to a nightly system reset at midnight, even despite evidence reported on by WIRED that the original video had been significantly edited.

"What we learned from bureau prisons," Bondi said in July, "was every night the video was reset, and every night should have the same minute missing."