Bryan Kohberger to face death penalty in Idaho 4 quadruple murder case

Moscow, Idaho - Bryan Kohberger, the main suspect in the quadruple murder of four university of Idaho students, may be hit with the death penalty if convicted.

Latah County Prosecutor Bill Thompson (l.) has filed intent to seek the death penalty in the quadruple murder case against Bryan Kohberger. © Collage: IMAGO / ZUMA Press

It appears the Latah County Prosecuting Attorney will be pursuing the death penalty in the state of Idaho's murder case against Bryan Kohberger, per newly filed court documents.

Latah County Prosecutor Bill Thompson filed the docs on Monday, which officially "give notice to the court, the defendant, and his counsel" that "statutory aggravating circumstances" appear to exist, such as committing multiple murders at once, making the murders "especially heinous, atrocious or cruel," and exhibiting "utter disregard for human life."

Because of these things, and the fact the prosecution claims they haven't been "provided with any mitigating circumstances sufficient to prohibit the triers of fact from considering all penalties authorized by the Idaho legislature including the possibility of capital sentence," per the docs, the prosecutors intent "to seek the death penalty."

The state's intent to seek the death penalty comes over one month after a grand jury moved to indict Kohberger on four counts of first-degree murder and one count of felony burglary.

At his arraignment on May 22, Kohberger opted to stand silent, leading the judge to enter a not guilty plea on all counts.