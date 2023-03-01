Moscow murders suspect Bryan Kohberger's Pennsylvania search warrant gives insight into timeline

Albrighstville, Pennsylvania - The search warrant for Bryan Kohberger has been unsealed, revealing just what law enforcement officers took on the night of the Moscow murders suspect's arrest, and how long they had been surveilling him.

Bryan Kohberger, the main suspect in the Moscow murders case, was arrested at his parents home in Albrightsville, Pennsylvania on December 30, 2022. © Collage: IMAGO / ZUMA Press & ZUMA Wire

The day a suspect was arrested in connection with the quadruple murder of four University of Idaho students, those who had been following the case were stunned.

Since then, more information has come to light about the joint efforts of Moscow PD, the FBI, and the Pennsylvania State Police. Though the Idaho judge put numerous gag orders in place prohibiting people involved in the murder case from speaking publicly and Kohberger waved his right to a speedy trial, various warrants related to his arrest have been unsealed in the meantime.

On Tuesday night, the Pennsylvania search warrant that led to Kohberger's December 30 arrest became the latest doc released to the public related to the case.

Per the newly unsealed docs that were shared on Twitter by journalist Brian Entin, investigators had been tracking Kohberger's movements and started physically surveilling his parents home in the Chestnuthill Township on the morning of December 27.