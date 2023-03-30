Investigation into Moscow murders suspect Bryan Kohberger faces new complications

Moscow, Idaho - New updates in the investigation into the murders of four University of Idaho students may lead to issues for the prosecution of suspect Bryan Kohberger.

Bryan Kohberger is the main suspect in the murders of Ethan Chapin (20), Kaylee Goncalves (21), Xana Kernodle (20), and Madison Mogen (21). © Collage: IMAGO / ZUMA Press

Proscecutors in the high-profile case have disclosed that one of the officers involved in the probe is facing an "internal affairs investigation," per CBS News.



"The state has become aware of potential Brady/Giglio material related to one of the officers involved in the above-referenced case," the notice said.

Brady/Giglio material refers to evidence that could be potentially exculpatory or evidence that could impeach a witness's credibility.

However, the internal investigation may not be directly related to the Moscow murders case.

Along with the news of the internal investigation, further updates have indicated a potential weak point in the prosecution's case.