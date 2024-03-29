ISIS confirms arrests over Moscow concert hall attack

Baghdad, Iraq - The Islamic State group said Friday four of its members had been arrested after they attacked a concert hall near Moscow killing 143 people, a day after Russia blamed Ukraine .

Four members of the Islamic State group have been arrested for their involvement in the shooting at a Moscow concert hall that left 143 dead. © NATALIA KOLESNIKOVA / AFP

On March 22, gunmen opened fire at the Crocus City concert hall near Moscow, setting the venue alight and wounding 80 people.

Moscow has detained 12 people and charged eight with "terror-related offenses" over their alleged roles in the attack.

They include four suspects from Tajikistan who are accused of carrying it out, Russian state media said.

IS swiftly claimed the attack, although Moscow has said repeatedly that the attackers had links to "Ukrainian nationalists" – a claim Kyiv rejects.

In the latest issue of its weekly Al-Nabaa magazine, published Friday on Telegram channels, the group said its fighters had been hunted down by ground and air forces.