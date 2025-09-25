Joshua Jahn: Report sheds new light on politics of suspect in Dallas ICE facility shooting

Dallas, Texas - Former friends and acquaintances of the gunman who opened fire on an ICE detention center in Dallas on Wednesday, killing at least one person, have cast doubt on his alleged political leanings.

New reporting on Joshua Jahn, the main suspect in the deadly attack on an ICE detention center in Dallas, shed more light on his supposed political leanings. © Collage: via REUTERS

Joshua Jahn, the 29-year-old who was named by authorities as the main suspect in the shooting, reportedly took his own life after firing at the ICE facility from a nearby rooftop.

Immediately after the incident, FBI Director Kash Patel posted a photo on X showing bullets inscribed with the message "Anti-ICE" and claimed the attack had an "idealogical (sic) motive."

President Donald Trump quickly jumped on the bandwagon, slamming "violence from Radical Left Terrorists" that he connected to the recent assassination of far-right commentator Charlie Kirk.

But reporting done by investigative journalist Ken Klippenstein suggests Jahn's politics were far less clear. In fact, people who had known the suspected gunman said he was "an edgelord, an irony guy" who had no strong political convictions beyond a vague libertarianism, and a hatred for both parties and their representatives.

Per Kippenstein's interviews, Jahn's isolated existence was dominated by video games and shock internet humor.

As far as the "Anti-ICE" message goes, one source told Klippenstein: "I think he tried his best to write something goofy … to rile people up."

The former Intercept reporter made similar revelations about Kirk's alleged murderer, Tyler Robinson, whose activity on the Discord app hinted at confused and contradictory political views mostly centered around internet culture.