Luigi Mangione's manifesto reveals motive behind UnitedHealthcare CEO killing

New York, New York - The man accused of gunning down a health insurance executive in New York was found with a handwritten manifesto laying out complaints against the industry, police said Tuesday, giving a possible motive for the first time.

Luigi Mangione was found with a handwritten manifesto laying out complaints against the US healthcare system, police said Tuesday. © Collage: IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Luigi Mangione (26) is accused of murdering UnitedHealthcare chief executive Brian Thompson on the streets of Manhattan last week, triggering a nationwide manhunt.

He was caught on Monday after he aroused the suspicions of staff in a McDonald's restaurant in Altoona, Pennsylvania, where he fled following the brazen attack.

"I had an opportunity to read the manifesto," the New York Police Department's Chief of Detectives, Joseph Kenny, said on Good Morning America.

"It's handwritten. He does make some indication that he's frustrated with the healthcare system in the United States."

Kenny said Mangione decried how the US health care system is among the most expensive in the world and yet the country has a lower life expectancy than other developed nations.

"He was writing a lot about his disdain for corporate American and, in particular, the health care industry," said Kenny.

Police have not confirmed reports the words "delay" and "deny" – language used by insurers to reject claims – were written on casings found at the scene.

Investigators have continued to interrogate Mangione over last week's murder, which triggered global headlines and sent shockwaves through the American business sector.