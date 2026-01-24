Man shot by ICE agents in Minneapolis street disturbance has died, police chief confirms

Minneapolis, Minnesota - A man shot by federal agents in Minneapolis has died , the city's police chief told media on Saturday – a shooting that comes less than three weeks after the fatal shooting of Renee Good by US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents.

A man speaks to federal agents as demonstrators gather near the site where state and local authorities say a man was shot by federal agents earlier in the morning in Minneapolis, Minnesota, on Saturday. © Roberto SCHMIDT / AFP

The Department of Homeland Security told AFP in a statement that the man was armed, without offering further details about the circumstances of the incident or confirming his death. Minnesota Governor Tim Walz slammed what he called "another horrific shooting."

An unconfirmed video was circulating of a person who appears to have been shot during a street disturbance, with several gunshots heard and at least one person in the vicinity wearing a vest marked "POLICE."

The city government said it was "aware of reports of another shooting involving federal law enforcement in the area of 26th Street W and Nicollet Ave" and was seeking more details.

"I just spoke with the White House after another horrific shooting by federal agents this morning. Minnesota has had it. This is sickening," Walz said on X.

"The President must end this operation. Pull the thousands of violent, untrained officers out of Minnesota. Now."

Thousands of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents have been deployed to the Democratic-led city, as President Donald Trump presses his campaign to deport undocumented immigrants across the country.

Minneapolis has been rocked by increasingly tense protests since federal agents shot and killed Good, a US citizen, on January 7.

An autopsy concluded that the killing was a homicide, a classification that does not automatically mean a crime was committed.